Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Powell Industries (POWL) closed the most recent trading day at $264.55, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.01%.

The energy equipment company's shares have seen an increase of 56.64% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Powell Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.49, signifying a 78.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $276.7 million, indicating a 32.62% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Powell Industries is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Powell Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.42 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.31.

Meanwhile, POWL's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

