Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Powell Industries (POWL) ending at $166.67, denoting a -0.33% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy equipment company had lost 20.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 6.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Powell Industries in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.34, indicating a 21.45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $277.33 million, reflecting an 8.71% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.71 per share and a revenue of $1.11 billion, indicating changes of +11.55% and +9.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Powell Industries. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Powell Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Powell Industries is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.64.

It is also worth noting that POWL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Manufacturing - Electronics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 30, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

