Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Powell Industries (POWL) was down 1.16% at $210.45. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

The stock of energy equipment company has risen by 25.55% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Powell Industries in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.73, showcasing a 1.58% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $295.12 million, showing a 2.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

POWL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.17 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.3% and +9.82%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Powell Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Powell Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.03. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.19.

It is also worth noting that POWL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. POWL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow POWL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.