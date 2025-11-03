Powell Industries (POWL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Powell Industries (POWL) was up +1.91% at $390.70. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.46%.

The stock of energy equipment company has risen by 26.09% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Powell Industries in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.76, reflecting a 0.27% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $292.85 million, up 6.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.39 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.09% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Powell Industries should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.27% upward. Powell Industries presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Powell Industries is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.66. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.19 of its industry.

Meanwhile, POWL's PEG ratio is currently 1.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.