Powell Industries (POWL) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Powell Industries (POWL) ended the recent trading session at $283.73, demonstrating a -3.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy equipment company had gained 7.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Powell Industries in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.76, showcasing a 0.27% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $292.85 million, showing a 6.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.39 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, indicating changes of +17.09% and +8.58%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Powell Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Powell Industries is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.41. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.65 of its industry.

It's also important to note that POWL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. POWL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.