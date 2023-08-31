Powell Industries (POWL) Price Target Increased by 51.06% to 72.42

The average one-year price target for Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has been revised to 72.42 / share. This is an increase of 51.06% from the prior estimate of 47.94 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 71.71 to a high of 74.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.69% from the latest reported closing price of 85.90 / share.

Powell Industries Declares $0.26 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.05 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023 will receive the payment on September 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $85.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 5.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powell Industries. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 16.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWL is 0.10%, an increase of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 9,341K shares. The put/call ratio of POWL is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 644K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 34.34% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 361K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 62.19% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 360K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing a decrease of 36.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 348K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 55.26% over the last quarter.

HRVIX - HEARTLAND VALUE PLUS FUND Investor Class holds 345K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 36.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Powell Industries Background Information

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways.

