Powell Industries (POWL) Price Target Increased by 14.08% to 82.62

The average one-year price target for Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has been revised to 82.62 / share. This is an increase of 14.08% from the prior estimate of 72.42 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 81.81 to a high of 85.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.70% from the latest reported closing price of 85.79 / share.

Powell Industries Declares $0.26 Dividend

On October 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.05 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2023 will receive the payment on December 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $85.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.33%, the lowest has been 1.22%, and the highest has been 5.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powell Industries. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWL is 0.11%, an increase of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 9,530K shares. The put/call ratio of POWL is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 617K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 36.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 384K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 72.31% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 380K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 37.27% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 354K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 22.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 272K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Powell Industries Background Information

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways.

