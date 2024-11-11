Powell Industries (POWL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Powell Industries (POWL) reached $352.37, with a +1.73% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Shares of the energy equipment company witnessed a gain of 31.72% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Powell Industries in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 19, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.49, indicating a 78.97% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $276.7 million, indicating a 32.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Powell Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Powell Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.84. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.46 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that POWL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

