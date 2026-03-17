Powell Industries (POWL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Powell Industries (POWL) ended the recent trading session at $522.12, demonstrating a +2.01% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.47%.

Shares of the energy equipment company witnessed a loss of 12.52% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 9.47%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of Powell Industries will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.7, signifying a 2.89% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $295.84 million, showing a 6.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.97 per share and a revenue of $1.18 billion, representing changes of +7.47% and +6.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Powell Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Powell Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.04 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.68, so one might conclude that Powell Industries is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, POWL's PEG ratio is currently 2.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.