Powell Industries (POWL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Powell Industries (POWL) ended the recent trading session at $255.01, demonstrating a +1.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy equipment company had gained 61.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 8.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Powell Industries in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.49, reflecting a 78.97% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $276.7 million, indicating a 32.62% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Powell Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Powell Industries is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.27. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.94 of its industry.

Meanwhile, POWL's PEG ratio is currently 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

