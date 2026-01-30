Powell Industries (POWL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Powell Industries (POWL) closed at $443.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.94%.

The stock of energy equipment company has risen by 43.34% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Powell Industries in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 3, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.85, signifying a 0.35% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $257.47 million, indicating a 6.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.45 per share and a revenue of $1.18 billion, signifying shifts of +3.97% and +6.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% higher within the past month. As of now, Powell Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Powell Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.58 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 24.76.

One should further note that POWL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Electronics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

