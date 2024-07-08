Powell Industries (POWL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Powell Industries (POWL) closed at $145.65, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Shares of the energy equipment company have depreciated by 8.85% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Powell Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.12, showcasing a 39.47% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $217.37 million, indicating a 13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.04 per share and revenue of $888.12 million. These totals would mark changes of +119.42% and +27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Powell Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Powell Industries is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.03. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.69 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that POWL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Manufacturing - Electronics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 25, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

