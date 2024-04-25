Powell Industries (POWL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Powell Industries (POWL) closed at $146.31, marking a -1.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Shares of the energy equipment company witnessed a gain of 6.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

The upcoming earnings release of Powell Industries will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.89, signifying a 170% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $205.73 million, up 20% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.54 per share and a revenue of $839.17 million, representing changes of +83.01% and +20%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Powell Industries presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Powell Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.45, which means Powell Industries is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that POWL has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.99.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 154, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

