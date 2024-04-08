Powell Industries (POWL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Powell Industries (POWL) ended the recent trading session at $137.69, demonstrating a -0.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

The energy equipment company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.35% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Powell Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, up 170% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $205.73 million, showing a 20% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.54 per share and revenue of $839.17 million, indicating changes of +83.01% and +20%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Powell Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Powell Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.33. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.51 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that POWL has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

