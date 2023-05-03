Powell Industries (POWL) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Powell Industries said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.49%, the lowest has been 2.06%, and the highest has been 5.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powell Industries. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWL is 0.10%, an increase of 21.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 9,136K shares. The put/call ratio of POWL is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.97% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Powell Industries is 36.72. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.97% from its latest reported closing price of 40.34.

The projected annual revenue for Powell Industries is 585MM, a decrease of 1.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 672K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 50.17% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 485K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 99.85% over the last quarter.

HRVIX - HEARTLAND VALUE PLUS FUND Investor Class holds 475K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 50.67% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 419K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 56.30% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 365K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Powell Industries Background Information

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways.

