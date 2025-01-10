Powell Industries (POWL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Powell Industries (POWL) standing at $231.16, reflecting a +0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy equipment company had lost 10.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 8.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Powell Industries in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.83, showcasing a 42.93% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $244.17 million, up 25.85% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.70 per share and a revenue of $1.11 billion, representing changes of +11.47% and +9.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Powell Industries. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Powell Industries boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Powell Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.17 of its industry.

Meanwhile, POWL's PEG ratio is currently 1.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electronics industry stood at 1.84 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

