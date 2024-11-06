Powell Industries Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in POWL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Powell Industries. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $259,148, and 10 are calls, amounting to $390,601.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $370.0 for Powell Industries during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Powell Industries's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Powell Industries's whale trades within a strike price range from $175.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Powell Industries 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume POWL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $23.9 $20.0 $22.0 $350.00 $88.0K 0 100 POWL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $21.5 $21.0 $21.0 $370.00 $75.5K 6 0 POWL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $39.0 $35.2 $37.0 $300.00 $66.6K 159 25 POWL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.8 $4.7 $5.5 $300.00 $55.0K 19 102 POWL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $46.8 $42.4 $45.18 $290.00 $45.1K 189 23

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries Inc is a United States-based company that develops, designs, manufactures, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for electrical energy distribution, control, and monitoring. The company's principal products comprise integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, and so on. These products are applied in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light-rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. The company generates the majority of its sales from the United States.

Powell Industries's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 395,587, the POWL's price is up by 10.39%, now at $324.99. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Powell Industries with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

