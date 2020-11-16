Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Dividends
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased POWL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that POWL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.31, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POWL was $26.31, representing a -48.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.81 and a 68.44% increase over the 52 week low of $15.62.

POWL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). POWL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74.

