Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased POWL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that POWL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.64, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POWL was $27.64, representing a -25.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.28 and a 19.81% increase over the 52 week low of $23.07.

POWL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). POWL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the powl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

