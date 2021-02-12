Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased POWL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that POWL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of POWL was $29.43, representing a -22.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.80 and a 88.41% increase over the 52 week low of $15.62.

POWL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). POWL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16.

