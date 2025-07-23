Powell Industries, Inc. Scheduled to Release Q3 Fiscal 2025 Earnings on August 5, 2025

Powell Industries will announce Q3 2025 earnings on August 5, followed by a conference call on August 6.

Powell Industries, Inc. announced that it will release its fiscal third quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025, on August 5, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for August 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time, accessible via phone or through a live webcast on the company's website. A replay of the call will be available until August 13, 2025. Powell Industries specializes in custom-engineered solutions for the management and distribution of electrical energy, serving various large industrial sectors, including utilities and oil and gas. For further information, contact the company or Alpha IR Group.

Potential Positives

Powell Industries is set to announce its fiscal third quarter results, which may have significant implications for investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call allows investors and analysts to engage directly with the company, fostering transparency and investor relations.

The opportunity for a live broadcast and subsequent on-demand access to the conference call could enhance shareholder engagement and reach a wider audience.

Potential Negatives

Absence of specific financial guidance or expectations for the upcoming earnings report may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's performance.



The reliance on live conference calls for detailed financial information could limit accessibility for some stakeholders, potentially affecting investor relations negatively.



Failure to mention any significant developments or achievements in the press release might indicate a lack of transparency about the company's current status and future prospects.

FAQ

When will Powell Industries release its Q3 earnings results?

Powell Industries will release its Q3 earnings results on August 5, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Powell Industriesearnings conference call

You can join the call by dialing 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) on August 6, 2025.

What time is the Powell Industries Q3earnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for August 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Will there be a replay of theearnings conference call

Yes, a telephonic replay will be available through August 13, 2025, at specified phone numbers.

Where can I find more information about Powell Industries?

More information about Powell Industries can be found on their website at powellind.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$POWL Insider Trading Activity

$POWL insiders have traded $POWL stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT ALAN COPE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 11,100 shares for an estimated $2,291,655 .

. MICHAEL WILLIAM METCALF (Exec Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 7,300 shares for an estimated $1,501,642 .

. PETER G HOGLUND (Vice Pres, Global Service) sold 175 shares for an estimated $0

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $POWL stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HOUSTON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that it will release results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.









Powell Industries Fiscal 2025 Q3 Earnings Conference Call









Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 11:00 a.m. eastern / 10:00 a.m. central









Live via phone by dialing 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) and asking for the Powell Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below









powellind.com























A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through August 13, 2025 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 4260247#. A webcast archive will also be available at powellind.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman at Alpha IR Group at 312-445-2870 or email POWL@alpha-ir.com.





Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.









Michael W. Metcalf, CFO













Powell Industries, Inc.













713-947-4422

























Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman













Alpha IR Group













POWL@alpha-ir.com













312-445-2870







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.