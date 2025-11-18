Powell Industries Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $51.42 million, or $4.22 per share. This compares with $46.05 million, or $3.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $297.98 million from $275.06 million last year.

Powell Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.42 Mln. vs. $46.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.22 vs. $3.77 last year. -Revenue: $297.98 Mln vs. $275.06 Mln last year.

