Powell Industries Inc. Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $34.76 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $24.09 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.4% to $241.43 million from $194.02 million last year.

Powell Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

