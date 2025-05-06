Powell Industries, Inc. Reports 9% Revenue Growth and 38% Increase in Net Income for Q2 Fiscal 2025

Powell Industries reports 9% revenue growth to $279 million and a 38% increase in net income for Q2 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Powell Industries, Inc. announced its second quarter results for Fiscal 2025, ending March 31, 2025, reporting revenues of $279 million, a 9% increase from the previous year. Gross profit also rose significantly to $83 million, reflecting a gross margin of 29.9%, which marked a notable improvement from the prior year. Net income increased by 38% to $46 million, translating to $3.81 per diluted share. New orders reached $249 million, driven by strong demand in the Commercial and Other Industrial sectors as well as the Oil & Gas sector. The company's backlog remained stable at $1.3 billion. CEO Brett Cope highlighted successful project execution and operational efficiency, with an ongoing expansion project in Houston aimed at enhancing manufacturing capabilities. CFO Michael Metcalf expressed optimism about maintaining revenue growth and profitability moving forward, emphasizing a focus on execution discipline and cost efficiencies.

Potential Positives

Revenues increased by 9% to $279 million compared to the same quarter last year, demonstrating strong business growth.

Net income rose 38% to $46 million, translating to $3.81 per diluted share, showcasing improved profitability.

Gross profit increased by 33%, leading to a gross margin improvement of 530 basis points, indicating better operational efficiency.

Strong order activity with new orders totaling $249 million, supported by significant project awards in emerging sectors like LNG and mining.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decline in the Petrochemical sector of 13% could indicate weakening demand or competitive pressures in a critical market segment.

Backlog remained unchanged at $1.3 billion, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to secure new contracts and grow its business.

Despite a substantial increase in net income, the increased selling, general and administrative expenses indicate rising operational costs, which could impact future profitability.

FAQ

What are Powell Industries' second quarter 2025 revenue results?

Powell Industries reported revenues of $279 million, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the same quarter in 2024.

How did Powell Industries perform in terms of net income?

Net income for the second quarter was $46 million, or $3.81 per diluted share, marking a 38% increase from the previous year.

What factors contributed to Powell's revenue growth?

The revenue growth was driven by significant increases in the Electric Utility sector, which saw a 48% rise, and a 16% increase in Commercial sectors.

What is the current backlog status for Powell Industries?

As of March 31, 2025, Powell Industries' backlog was unchanged at $1.3 billion.

When is the next Powell Industries conference call scheduled?

The next conference call is scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$POWL Insider Trading Activity

$POWL insiders have traded $POWL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS W POWELL has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,462,081 .

. TERRY B MCKERTCHER (Vice President, Operations) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000

JOHN BIRCHALL (Managing Director) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000

WILLIAM MARSHALL JR MAUNEY (Vice President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $284,161 .

. MICHAEL WILLIAM METCALF (Exec Vice President) sold 646 shares for an estimated $129,355

BRETT ALAN COPE (President & CEO) sold 446 shares for an estimated $89,208

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $POWL stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom-engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 ended March 31, 2025. All comparisons are to the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, unless otherwise noted.







Second Quarter Key Financial Highlights:









Revenues totaled $279 million, an increase of 9%;



Revenues totaled $279 million, an increase of 9%;



Gross profit of $83 million, or 29.9% of revenue;



Gross profit of $83 million, or 29.9% of revenue;



Net income of $46 million, or $3.81 per diluted share, increased 38%;



Net income of $46 million, or $3.81 per diluted share, increased 38%;



New orders



(1)



totaled $249 million;



New orders totaled $249 million;



Backlog



(2)



as of March 31, 2025 was unchanged at $1.3 billion;



Backlog as of March 31, 2025 was unchanged at $1.3 billion;



Cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2025 totaled $389 million.







Brett A. Cope, Powell’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our second quarter marked another solid quarter of project execution and robust operational efficiency. Powell delivered a 33% increase in gross profit dollar growth on revenue growth of 9%, leading to a gross margin improvement of 530 basis points compared to the prior year. Order activity in the quarter was also strong, highlighted by two large project awards which included a new greenfield LNG facility to be located along the U.S. Gulf Coast and a large mining project in Canada.”







Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results







Revenues totaled $278.6 million, an increase of 9% compared to $255.1 million in the prior year, and a 15% increase compared to $241.4 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2025. The increase compared to the prior year was driven by higher revenue levels across the Electric Utility sector which grew 48% to $70.3 million, and the Commercial and Other Industrial sector, which grew 16% to $40.4 million. This was partially offset by a revenue decline in the Petrochemical sector of 13% to $43.7 million.









Gross profit of $83.4 million, or 29.9% of revenue, increased by 33% compared to $62.7 million, or 24.6% of revenue in the prior year, and also increased by 40% compared to $59.5 million, or 24.7% of revenue, in the first quarter of Fiscal 2025. The improvement compared to the prior year was primarily due to broad-based operating efficiencies generating increased productivity, in addition to project closeouts.









New orders totaled $249 million compared to $235 million in the prior year and $269 million in the first quarter. The growth compared to the prior year was again driven by strong bookings in the Commercial and Other Industrial Sector as well as continued robust activity in the Oil & Gas sector.









Backlog totaled $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2025, essentially unchanged compared to backlog at both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.









Net income of $46.3 million, or $3.81 per diluted share, increased 38% compared to $33.5 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, in the prior year, and increased 33% compared to $34.8 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, in the first quarter of Fiscal 2025.





Cope added, “The expansion project at our Electrical Products facility in Houston is nearing completion and on schedule as we continue to augment our manufacturing footprint to both service our project backlog and better position Powell for future growth. This incremental capacity will also play a critical role in advancing our key strategic priority to commercialize new products through organic investment in our R&D function, positioning us to better compete and capture greater share in key sectors like Electric Utilities and Commercial Markets including data centers.”







OUTLOOK







Commenting on the Company's outlook, Michael Metcalf, Powell’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “Achieving gross profit of 29.9% of revenue in the second fiscal quarter marked a sequential 520 basis point improvement from our seasonally low first quarter of Fiscal 2025. As we look forward, our primary focus remains on execution discipline and customer fulfillment, while also continuing to drive cost efficiencies across the business. These initiatives, along with our healthy backlog, strong balance sheet, and proven operational excellence, have positioned Powell well to deliver robust revenue and earnings throughout the remainder of Fiscal 2025.”







CONFERENCE CALL







Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) at least 10 minutes before the call begins and ask for the Powell Industries conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through May 14, 2025 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 9753600#.









Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting powellind.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately 90 days at powellind.com.







About Powell Industries







Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems that distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. Powell Industries, Inc. primarily serves the oil and gas and petrochemical markets, the electric utility market, and commercial and other industrial markets. Beyond these major markets, we also provide products and services to the light rail traction power market and other markets that include universities and government entities. We are continuously developing new channels to electrical markets through original equipment manufacturers and distribution market channels. For more information, please visit powellind.com.







Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release, including those related to our outlook, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials, the impact of tariffs and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.





























POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























Three Months Ended









March 31,













Six Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024













2025













2024











(In thousands, except per share data)









































(Unaudited)













































Revenues





$





278,631













$





255,108













$





520,062













$





449,125













Cost of goods sold





195,199













192,388













377,106













338,211













Gross profit









83,432

















62,720

















142,956

















110,914

















































Selling, general and administrative expenses





21,767













20,947













43,243













41,294













Research and development expenses





2,746













2,284













5,222













4,251













Operating income





58,919













39,489













94,491













65,369

















































Other expenses (income):





































Interest income, net





(3,555





)









(4,428





)









(7,420





)









(8,426





)









Income before income taxes





62,474













43,917













101,911













73,795













Income tax provision





16,144













10,429













20,818













16,222













Net income





$





46,330













$





33,488













$





81,093













$





57,573

















































Earnings per share:





































Basic





$





3.84













$





2.79













$





6.73













$





4.81













Diluted





$





3.81













$





2.75













$





6.67













$





4.73

















































Weighted average shares:





































Basic





12,069













11,992













12,053













11,966













Diluted





12,174













12,191













12,163













12,167





















































































SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:









































































Depreciation





$





1,718













$





1,724













$





3,473













$





3,365













Capital Expenditures





$





4,074













$





903













$





6,263













$





2,138













Dividends Paid





$





3,227













$





3,175













$





6,412













$





6,299



































POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























March 31, 2025













September 30, 2024











(In thousands)

















(Unaudited)

















Assets:









































Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments





$





389,292













$





358,392

































Other current assets





421,338













418,089

































Property, plant and equipment, net





105,402





















103,421

































Long-term assets





49,336













48,278

































Total assets





$





965,368













$





928,180





















































Liabilities and equity:









































Current liabilities





$





404,844





















$





428,015









































Deferred and other long-term liabilities









19,161

















17,092

































Stockholders’ equity





541,363













483,073

































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





965,368













$





928,180





















































SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:









































Working capital





$





405,786













$





348,466



































(1) New orders (bookings) represent the estimated value of contracts added to existing backlog (unsatisfied performance obligations).









(2) The amounts recorded in backlog may not be a reliable indicator of our future operating results and may not be indicative of continuing revenue performance over future fiscal quarters or years primarily due to unexpected contract adjustments, cancellations or scope reductions.















Contacts:





Michael W. Metcalf, CFO





Powell Industries, Inc.





713-947-4422





Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman





Alpha IR Group





POWL@alpha-ir.com





312-445-2870



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.