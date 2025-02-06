Powell Industries, Inc. Reports 24% Revenue Growth and 44% Increase in Net Income for Q1 Fiscal 2025

Powell Industries reported Q1 fiscal 2025 revenues of $241 million, a 24% increase, with net income of $35 million.
Quiver AI Summary
Powell Industries, Inc. has reported strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ending December 31, 2024. Revenues reached $241 million, a 24% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by gains across all major market sectors, particularly Oil & Gas, which saw a 14% rise. Net income rose 44% to $35 million, translating to $2.86 per diluted share. The company also secured $269 million in new orders, reflecting a 36% growth, and maintained a backlog of $1.3 billion. CEO Brett Cope expressed optimism about ongoing demand and highlighted a large LNG project awarded during the quarter. CFO Michael Metcalf noted the positive commercial momentum and strong balance sheet positioned the company well for future growth.
Potential Positives
- Revenues increased by 24% year-over-year, reaching $241 million, indicating strong market demand and effective business strategies.
- Net income rose by 44% to $35 million, with earnings per diluted share reaching $2.86, demonstrating significant profitability improvements.
- New orders totaled $269 million, reflecting a growth of 36% compared to the previous year, which points to a strong pipeline and future revenue potential.
- Backlog remained solid at $1.3 billion, providing a strong foundation for future business performance and stability.
Potential Negatives
- Revenue decreased 12% compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, indicating potential seasonal weaknesses that could impact future earnings.
- Gross profit margin decreased sequentially by 26% compared to the fourth quarter, raising concerns about cost management and profitability in upcoming quarters.
- Backlog remained unchanged at $1.3 billion compared to the previous quarters, suggesting potential stagnation in securing new projects or contracts.
FAQ
What were Powell Industries' revenues for Q1 Fiscal 2025?
Powell Industries reported revenues of $241 million for the first quarter of Fiscal 2025, a 24% increase from the previous year.
How did Powell Industries perform in terms of net income?
The company achieved a net income of $35 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, marking a 44% increase compared to the prior year.
What were the new orders totals for Powell Industries?
New orders for Powell Industries totaled $269 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2025, reflecting strong growth mainly in the Oil & Gas sector.
What is the current backlog for Powell Industries?
As of December 31, 2024, Powell's backlog remained steady at $1.3 billion, consistent with previous quarters.
When is the next conference call scheduled for Powell Industries?
The next conference call for Powell Industries is scheduled for February 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.
$POWL Insider Trading Activity
$POWL insiders have traded $POWL stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS W POWELL has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $18,921,011.
- JAMES W MCGILL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,600 shares for an estimated $1,226,538.
- BRETT ALAN COPE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $914,186.
- MICHAEL WILLIAM METCALF (Exec Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,300 shares for an estimated $711,853.
- TERRY B MCKERTCHER (Vice President, Operations) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000
- JOHN BIRCHALL (Managing Director) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000
- WILLIAM MARSHALL JR MAUNEY (Vice President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,150 shares for an estimated $308,725.
$POWL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $POWL stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 385,888 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,532,075
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 305,708 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,864,118
- FMR LLC removed 252,261 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $55,999,419
- MORGAN STANLEY added 249,893 shares (+86.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $55,473,747
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 135,313 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,038,132
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 101,084 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,439,637
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 95,503 shares (-63.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,200,710
Full Release
HOUSTON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom-engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced results for the first quarter fiscal 2025 ended December 31, 2024. All comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2024, unless otherwise noted.
First Quarter Key Financial Highlights:
Revenues totaled $241 million, an increase of 24%;
Gross profit of $60 million, or 24.7% of revenue;
Net income of $35 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, increased 44%;
New orders
(1)
totaled $269 million;
Backlog
(2)
as of December 31, 2024 remained at $1.3 billion;
Cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024 totaled $373 million.
Brett A. Cope, Powell’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Powell recorded a strong start to Fiscal 2025 highlighted by new order growth of 36%. We saw strong order activity across each of our market sectors, as our Electric Utility and Oil & Gas markets continue to benefit from robust tailwinds that support our expectation for volume growth in 2025. We were awarded a large LNG project situated along the U.S. Gulf Coast during the quarter as we expect this market sector to see improved activity levels relative to Fiscal 2024. Revenue also grew 24% and we delivered earnings per diluted share of $2.86 despite what is typically a seasonally softer first quarter. Overall, we remain very encouraged by both our backlog as well as the volume and composition of projects in our pipeline.”
First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
Revenues totaled $241.4 million, an increase of 24% compared to $194.0 million in the prior year, and a 12% decline compared to $275.1 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, as the first quarter has historically been seasonally lower than the remainder of the fiscal year. The increase compared to the prior year was driven by higher revenue levels across all major market sectors. Revenue from the Oil & Gas sector increased 14% to $95.7 million, while revenue from the Electric Utility and Commercial & Other Industrial sectors grew 26% to $51.2 million and 80% to $44.3 million, respectively.
Gross profit of $59.5 million, or 24.7% of revenue, increased 24% compared to $48.2 million, or 24.8% of revenue, in the prior year, but decreased 26% compared to $80.4 million, or 29.2% of revenue, in the fourth quarter. Gross margin improved compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher revenues with the gross profit margin percentage remaining flat, while the sequential decline in gross margin was mainly driven by typical seasonality we have historically experienced during the first fiscal quarter.
New orders totaled $269 million compared to $198 million in the prior year and $267 million in the fourth quarter. The growth compared to the prior year was driven by robust order activity in the Oil & Gas market sector as well as strong bookings within the Electric Utility market sector.
Backlog totaled $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2024, essentially remaining the same as the backlog at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
Net income of $34.8 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, increased 44% compared to $24.1 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, in the prior year, and decreased 25% compared to $46.1 million, or $3.77 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter.
Cope added, “Our planned manufacturing capacity upgrades remain on track to be completed during the middle of fiscal 2025, which will help to facilitate organic growth within our targeted markets and commercialize new products. Our diversification efforts continue to present new opportunities and awards for Powell across markets such as data centers, utilities, carbon capture, hydrogen, and more. As a result, our backlog today is more diverse across market sectors than ever before, increasingly comprised of rapidly expanding applications for our custom-engineered products.”
OUTLOOK
Commenting on the Company's outlook, Michael Metcalf, Powell’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “As we look ahead to the remainder of Fiscal 2025, we are encouraged by the sustained commercial momentum across our end markets through the first fiscal quarter, which has allowed us to maintain both the quality and quantity of our backlog. Combined with our ongoing focus on optimizing margin levers and the strength of our balance sheet, Powell is well-positioned to deliver robust revenue and earnings throughout the rest of Fiscal 2025.”
CONFERENCE CALL
Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call for Friday, February 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) at least 10 minutes before the call begins and ask for the Powell Industries conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through February 14, 2025 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 2987033#.
Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting powellind.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately 90 days at powellind.com.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems that distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. Powell Industries, Inc. primarily serves the oil and gas and petrochemical markets, the electric utility market, and commercial and other industrial markets. Beyond these major markets, we also provide products and services to the light rail traction power market and other markets that include universities and government entities. We are continuously developing new channels to electrical markets through original equipment manufacturers and distribution market channels. For more information, please visit powellind.com.
Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release, including those related to our outlook, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.
POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$
241,431
$
194,017
Cost of goods sold
181,907
145,823
Gross profit
59,524
48,194
Selling, general and administrative expenses
21,476
20,347
Research and development expenses
2,476
1,967
Operating income
35,572
25,880
Other expenses (income):
Interest income, net
(3,865)
(3,998)
Income before income taxes
39,437
29,878
Income tax provision
4,674
5,793
Net income
$
34,763
$
24,085
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.89
$
2.02
Diluted
$
2.86
$
1.98
Weighted average shares:
Basic
12,037
11,941
Diluted
12,152
12,174
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:
Depreciation
$
1,755
$
1,641
Capital Expenditures
$
2,189
$
1,235
Dividends Paid
$
3,185
$
3,124
POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
$
373,397
$
358,392
Other current assets
388,539
418,089
Property, plant and equipment, net
101,957
103,421
Long-term assets
48,782
48,278
Total assets
$
912,675
$
928,180
Liabilities and equity:
Current liabilities
$
396,669
$
428,015
Deferred and other long-term liabilities
19,674
17,092
Stockholders’ equity
496,332
483,073
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
912,675
$
928,180
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:
Working capital
$
365,267
$
348,466
(1) New orders (bookings) represent the estimated value of contracts added to existing backlog (unsatisfied performance obligations).
(2) The amounts recorded in backlog may not be a reliable indicator of our future operating results and may not be indicative of continuing revenue performance over future fiscal quarters or years primarily due to unexpected contract adjustments, cancellations or scope reductions.
Contacts:
Michael W. Metcalf, CFO
Powell Industries, Inc.
713-947-4422
Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman
Alpha IR Group
POWL@alpha-ir.com
312-445-2870
