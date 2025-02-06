Powell Industries, Inc. Reports 24% Revenue Growth and 44% Increase in Net Income for Q1 Fiscal 2025

Powell Industries reported Q1 fiscal 2025 revenues of $241 million, a 24% increase, with net income of $35 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Powell Industries, Inc. has reported strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ending December 31, 2024. Revenues reached $241 million, a 24% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by gains across all major market sectors, particularly Oil & Gas, which saw a 14% rise. Net income rose 44% to $35 million, translating to $2.86 per diluted share. The company also secured $269 million in new orders, reflecting a 36% growth, and maintained a backlog of $1.3 billion. CEO Brett Cope expressed optimism about ongoing demand and highlighted a large LNG project awarded during the quarter. CFO Michael Metcalf noted the positive commercial momentum and strong balance sheet positioned the company well for future growth.

Potential Positives

Revenues increased by 24% year-over-year, reaching $241 million, indicating strong market demand and effective business strategies.

Net income rose by 44% to $35 million, with earnings per diluted share reaching $2.86, demonstrating significant profitability improvements.

New orders totaled $269 million, reflecting a growth of 36% compared to the previous year, which points to a strong pipeline and future revenue potential.

Backlog remained solid at $1.3 billion, providing a strong foundation for future business performance and stability.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased 12% compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, indicating potential seasonal weaknesses that could impact future earnings.

Gross profit margin decreased sequentially by 26% compared to the fourth quarter, raising concerns about cost management and profitability in upcoming quarters.

Backlog remained unchanged at $1.3 billion compared to the previous quarters, suggesting potential stagnation in securing new projects or contracts.

FAQ

What were Powell Industries' revenues for Q1 Fiscal 2025?

Powell Industries reported revenues of $241 million for the first quarter of Fiscal 2025, a 24% increase from the previous year.

How did Powell Industries perform in terms of net income?

The company achieved a net income of $35 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, marking a 44% increase compared to the prior year.

What were the new orders totals for Powell Industries?

New orders for Powell Industries totaled $269 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2025, reflecting strong growth mainly in the Oil & Gas sector.

What is the current backlog for Powell Industries?

As of December 31, 2024, Powell's backlog remained steady at $1.3 billion, consistent with previous quarters.

When is the next conference call scheduled for Powell Industries?

The next conference call for Powell Industries is scheduled for February 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$POWL Insider Trading Activity

$POWL insiders have traded $POWL stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS W POWELL has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $18,921,011 .

. JAMES W MCGILL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,600 shares for an estimated $1,226,538 .

. BRETT ALAN COPE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $914,186 .

. MICHAEL WILLIAM METCALF (Exec Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,300 shares for an estimated $711,853 .

. TERRY B MCKERTCHER (Vice President, Operations) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000

JOHN BIRCHALL (Managing Director) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000

WILLIAM MARSHALL JR MAUNEY (Vice President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,150 shares for an estimated $308,725.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $POWL stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom-engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced results for the first quarter fiscal 2025 ended December 31, 2024. All comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2024, unless otherwise noted.







First Quarter Key Financial Highlights:









Revenues totaled $241 million, an increase of 24%;



Revenues totaled $241 million, an increase of 24%;



Gross profit of $60 million, or 24.7% of revenue;



Gross profit of $60 million, or 24.7% of revenue;



Net income of $35 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, increased 44%;



Net income of $35 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, increased 44%;



New orders



(1)



totaled $269 million;



New orders totaled $269 million;



Backlog



(2)



as of December 31, 2024 remained at $1.3 billion;



Backlog as of December 31, 2024 remained at $1.3 billion;



Cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024 totaled $373 million.







Brett A. Cope, Powell’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Powell recorded a strong start to Fiscal 2025 highlighted by new order growth of 36%. We saw strong order activity across each of our market sectors, as our Electric Utility and Oil & Gas markets continue to benefit from robust tailwinds that support our expectation for volume growth in 2025. We were awarded a large LNG project situated along the U.S. Gulf Coast during the quarter as we expect this market sector to see improved activity levels relative to Fiscal 2024. Revenue also grew 24% and we delivered earnings per diluted share of $2.86 despite what is typically a seasonally softer first quarter. Overall, we remain very encouraged by both our backlog as well as the volume and composition of projects in our pipeline.”







First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results







Revenues totaled $241.4 million, an increase of 24% compared to $194.0 million in the prior year, and a 12% decline compared to $275.1 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, as the first quarter has historically been seasonally lower than the remainder of the fiscal year. The increase compared to the prior year was driven by higher revenue levels across all major market sectors. Revenue from the Oil & Gas sector increased 14% to $95.7 million, while revenue from the Electric Utility and Commercial & Other Industrial sectors grew 26% to $51.2 million and 80% to $44.3 million, respectively.





Gross profit of $59.5 million, or 24.7% of revenue, increased 24% compared to $48.2 million, or 24.8% of revenue, in the prior year, but decreased 26% compared to $80.4 million, or 29.2% of revenue, in the fourth quarter. Gross margin improved compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher revenues with the gross profit margin percentage remaining flat, while the sequential decline in gross margin was mainly driven by typical seasonality we have historically experienced during the first fiscal quarter.





New orders totaled $269 million compared to $198 million in the prior year and $267 million in the fourth quarter. The growth compared to the prior year was driven by robust order activity in the Oil & Gas market sector as well as strong bookings within the Electric Utility market sector.





Backlog totaled $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2024, essentially remaining the same as the backlog at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.





Net income of $34.8 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, increased 44% compared to $24.1 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, in the prior year, and decreased 25% compared to $46.1 million, or $3.77 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter.





Cope added, “Our planned manufacturing capacity upgrades remain on track to be completed during the middle of fiscal 2025, which will help to facilitate organic growth within our targeted markets and commercialize new products. Our diversification efforts continue to present new opportunities and awards for Powell across markets such as data centers, utilities, carbon capture, hydrogen, and more. As a result, our backlog today is more diverse across market sectors than ever before, increasingly comprised of rapidly expanding applications for our custom-engineered products.”







OUTLOOK







Commenting on the Company's outlook, Michael Metcalf, Powell’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “As we look ahead to the remainder of Fiscal 2025, we are encouraged by the sustained commercial momentum across our end markets through the first fiscal quarter, which has allowed us to maintain both the quality and quantity of our backlog. Combined with our ongoing focus on optimizing margin levers and the strength of our balance sheet, Powell is well-positioned to deliver robust revenue and earnings throughout the rest of Fiscal 2025.”







CONFERENCE CALL







Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call for Friday, February 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) at least 10 minutes before the call begins and ask for the Powell Industries conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through February 14, 2025 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 2987033#.





Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting powellind.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately 90 days at powellind.com.







About Powell Industries







Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems that distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. Powell Industries, Inc. primarily serves the oil and gas and petrochemical markets, the electric utility market, and commercial and other industrial markets. Beyond these major markets, we also provide products and services to the light rail traction power market and other markets that include universities and government entities. We are continuously developing new channels to electrical markets through original equipment manufacturers and distribution market channels. For more information, please visit powellind.com.







Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release, including those related to our outlook, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.









POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

















Three Months Ended December 31,

















2024













2023











(In thousands, except per share data)

























(Unaudited)





























Revenues





$





241,431













$





194,017













Cost of goods sold





181,907













145,823













Gross profit









59,524

















48,194

































Selling, general and administrative expenses





21,476













20,347













Research and development expenses





2,476













1,967













Operating income





35,572













25,880

































Other expenses (income):





















Interest income, net





(3,865)













(3,998)













Income before income taxes





39,437













29,878

































Income tax provision





4,674













5,793

































Net income





$





34,763













$





24,085

































Earnings per share:





















Basic





$





2.89













$





2.02













Diluted





$





2.86













$





1.98

































Weighted average shares:





















Basic





12,037













11,941













Diluted





12,152













12,174





















































SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:









































Depreciation





$





1,755













$





1,641













Capital Expenditures





$





2,189













$





1,235













Dividends Paid





$





3,185













$





3,124















POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





































December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024











(In thousands)

















(Unaudited)

















Assets:









































Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments





$





373,397













$





358,392

































Other current assets





388,539













418,089

































Property, plant and equipment, net





101,957





















103,421

































Long-term assets





48,782













48,278

































Total assets





$





912,675













$





928,180





















































Liabilities and equity:









































Current liabilities





$





396,669





















$





428,015









































Deferred and other long-term liabilities









19,674

















17,092

































Stockholders’ equity





496,332













483,073

































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





912,675













$





928,180





















































SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:









































Working capital





$





365,267













$





348,466











































































































(1) New orders (bookings) represent the estimated value of contracts added to existing backlog (unsatisfied performance obligations).









(2) The amounts recorded in backlog may not be a reliable indicator of our future operating results and may not be indicative of continuing revenue performance over future fiscal quarters or years primarily due to unexpected contract adjustments, cancellations or scope reductions.











Contacts:





Michael W. Metcalf, CFO













Powell Industries, Inc.













713-947-4422

























Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman













Alpha IR Group













POWL@alpha-ir.com













312-445-2870







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.