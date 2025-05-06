Powell Industries Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $46.33 million, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $33.49 million, or $2.75 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $278.631 million from $255.108 million last year.

Powell Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.33 Mln. vs. $33.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.81 vs. $2.75 last year. -Revenue: $278.631 Mln vs. $255.108 Mln last year.

