Powell Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events at Cantor Technology Conference and 37th Annual ROTH Conference

Powell Industries will participate in investor conferences, discussing topics like data centers and manufacturing reshoring.

Powell Industries, Inc., a company specializing in engineered solutions for electrical energy management, announced its participation in two upcoming investor events. CEO Brett Cope and CFO Michael Metcalf will attend the Cantor Technology Conference in New York City on March 12, 2025, where Cope will speak on a panel about data center suppliers and manufacturing reshoring. They will also participate in a fireside chat at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California, on March 17-18, 2025, which will include one-on-one meetings with investors. Interested investors are encouraged to contact their representatives at the respective conferences for meetings.

Potential Positives

Participation in prominent investor events boosts company visibility and credibility within the investment community.

Panel discussions and fireside chats provide executives with opportunities to showcase the company's expertise in the electrical energy sector.

1x1 investor meetings at these events can enhance relationships with current and potential investors, potentially leading to increased investment and support.

Potential Negatives

Participation in investor events may indicate a need to bolster investor confidence amid market uncertainties.



The focus on data center suppliers and manufacturing reshoring could suggest challenges in these areas that Powell Industries needs to address.



Limited information on the company’s financial performance or strategic direction during these events may raise concerns among investors.

FAQ

What investor events will Powell Industries attend in 2025?

Powell Industries will participate in the Cantor Technology Conference and the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in March 2025.

Who will represent Powell Industries at these conferences?

Chairman Brett Cope and CFO Michael Metcalf will represent Powell Industries at both events.

What topics will be discussed at the Cantor Technology Conference?

Brett Cope will participate in a panel focusing on data center suppliers and manufacturing reshoring.

Where will the 37th Annual ROTH Conference be held?

The 37th Annual ROTH Conference will take place in Dana Point, California.

How can investors schedule meetings with Powell Industries' management?

Investors can contact their representatives at Cantor and ROTH to arrange 1x1 meetings with management.

$POWL Insider Trading Activity

$POWL insiders have traded $POWL stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS W POWELL has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $18,921,011 .

. TERRY B MCKERTCHER (Vice President, Operations) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000

JOHN BIRCHALL (Managing Director) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000

BRETT ALAN COPE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,750 shares for an estimated $467,524 .

. WILLIAM MARSHALL JR MAUNEY (Vice President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $284,161.

$POWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $POWL stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

