Powell Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2675 per Share

Powell Industries declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2675 per share, payable March 19, 2025, to shareholders.

Powell Industries, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2675 per share on its common stock, set to be paid on March 19, 2025, for shareholders recorded by February 19, 2025. Headquartered in Houston, the company specializes in custom-engineered solutions for managing, controlling, and distributing electrical energy, serving large industrial sectors such as utilities and oil and gas producers. For further details, shareholders can visit the company's website or contact its CFO directly.

Potential Positives

The company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2675 per share, indicating financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend is set to be payable on March 19, 2025, signaling positive cash flow and profit generation capabilities.

Declaring a dividend may attract more investors and increase shareholder confidence in Powell Industries, demonstrating the company's strong performance and growth prospects.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend could indicate that the company is prioritizing shareholder returns over reinvestment in growth opportunities, which may raise concerns about its long-term financial health.



There is no mention of the company's financial performance or forecast, which may suggest a lack of confidence in its current financial position or future prospects.



The timing of the dividend payment, just after a fiscal quarter, could signal potential cash flow concerns if there are no accompanying announcements regarding revenue or profitability.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend announced by Powell Industries?

Powell Industries has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2675 per share on its common stock.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on March 19, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2025, are eligible for the dividend.

What does Powell Industries specialize in?

Powell Industries specializes in custom-engineered solutions for electrical energy management, control, and distribution.

Who can I contact for more information?

For more information, contact Michael Metcalf, CFO at Powell Industries, or reach out to Alpha IR Group.

$POWL Insider Trading Activity

$POWL insiders have traded $POWL stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS W POWELL has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $18,921,011 .

. JAMES W MCGILL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,600 shares for an estimated $1,226,538 .

. BRETT ALAN COPE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $914,186 .

. MICHAEL WILLIAM METCALF (Exec Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,300 shares for an estimated $711,853 .

. TERRY B MCKERTCHER (Vice President, Operations) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000

JOHN BIRCHALL (Managing Director) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000

WILLIAM MARSHALL JR MAUNEY (Vice President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,150 shares for an estimated $308,725.

$POWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $POWL stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.2675 per share. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2025.





Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit



Contact:





Michael Metcalf, CFO





Powell Industries, Inc.





Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman





Alpha IR Group





POWL@alpha-ir.com





