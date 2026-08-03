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Powell Industries Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

August 03, 2026 — 05:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $52.160 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $48.234 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $311.740 million from $286.273 million last year.

Powell Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.160 Mln. vs. $48.234 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $311.740 Mln vs. $286.273 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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