Powell Industries, Inc. to Announce Fiscal 2025 Q2 Earnings on May 6, 2025, with Investor Conference Call Scheduled for May 7, 2025

Powell Industries will announce Q2 2025 results on May 6, followed by a conference call on May 7.

Quiver AI Summary

Powell Industries, Inc. will announce its fiscal second-quarter results for 2025 on May 6, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time, and will be accessible via phone or live stream on the company's website. The call will be available for replay until May 14, 2025. Powell Industries specializes in custom-engineered solutions for electrical energy management and serves a range of industrial clients, including utilities and oil and gas producers. Additional details and contact information are provided for investors seeking more information.

Potential Positives

Powell Industries is scheduled to release its fiscal second quarter results, which can provide investors with updated financial performance indicators.

The announcement of a conference call for discussing earnings indicates a commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

The company will make the conference call accessible via multiple platforms, enhancing engagement with investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Delayed earnings release could indicate financial difficulties or lack of preparedness, raising concerns among investors.

Concentration on industrial sectors may expose the company to sector-specific downturns, particularly in oil and gas.

There is a lack of specific financial guidance or projections included in the announcement, which may create uncertainty about future performance.

FAQ

When will Powell Industries release its fiscal Q2 2025 results?

Powell Industries will release its fiscal Q2 2025 results on May 6, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I access the Powell Industriesearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callcan be accessed live on May 7, 2025, via phone or the company's website.

What time is the Powell Industries Q2earnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

Is there a way to replay theearnings callafter it concludes?

Yes, a telephonic replay will be available until May 14, 2025, and a webcast archive will be accessible for 90 days.

Who should I contact for more information about Powell Industries?

You can contact Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman at Alpha IR Group for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$POWL Insider Trading Activity

$POWL insiders have traded $POWL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS W POWELL has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,462,081 .

. TERRY B MCKERTCHER (Vice President, Operations) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000

JOHN BIRCHALL (Managing Director) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $493,000

WILLIAM MARSHALL JR MAUNEY (Vice President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $284,161 .

. MICHAEL WILLIAM METCALF (Exec Vice President) sold 646 shares for an estimated $129,355

BRETT ALAN COPE (President & CEO) sold 446 shares for an estimated $89,208

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $POWL stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that it will release results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.









What:





Powell Industries Fiscal 2025 Q2 Earnings Conference Call









When:





Wednesday, May 7, 2025 – 11:00 a.m. eastern / 10:00 a.m. central









How:





Live via phone by dialing 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) and asking for the Powell Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below









Where:







powellind.com















A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through May 14, 2025 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 9753600#. A webcast archive will also be available at powellind.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman at Alpha IR Group at 312-445-2870 or email POWL@alpha-ir.com.





Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.









Contacts:





Michael W. Metcalf, CFO





Powell Industries, Inc.





713-947-4422

























Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman





Alpha IR Group





POWL@alpha-ir.com





312-445-2870







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.