Powell Industries Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended June 2026) results on Aug. 3, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Houston, TX-based tool maker’s fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $318.3 million, indicating 11.2% growth from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $1.49 per share. The figure indicates an increase of 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



The consensus estimate for earnings has been stable over the past 60 days. The company has outperformed the consensus estimate thrice and missed once in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.8%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Powell Industries before the announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped POWL’s Quarterly Performance

The company is expected to have put up a strong performance in the fiscal third quarter, supported by persistent strength and healthy levels of project activity across the electric utility and commercial & other industrial markets. Growing investments across power generation and electrical distribution markets are likely to have been favorable for its business in the electric utility market.



Several favorable trends, including growth in energy transition projects, such as biofuels, carbon capture and hydrogen production, are likely to have driven POWL’s performance in the oil and gas market. Also, a recovery in commercial activity is anticipated to uplift its results in the petrochemical market in the to-be-reported quarter.



Its increased participation across the electrical power value chain has enabled it to generate solid bookings from the electric utility and commercial & other industrial markets. This has led to a strong backlog level, which was $1.8 billion (up 33% year over year) while exiting the fiscal second quarter. Its facility expansion project at the product factory in Houston is expected to have helped it execute its strong backlog and generate strong revenues.



However, POWL has been incurring high costs and operating expenses over time, which are likely to have weighed on its performance. Also, supply-chain challenges, particularly in the industrial market, are likely to affect its results in the to-be-reported quarter.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Powell Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Powell Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Powell Industries has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at $1.49. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: POWL presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.



Ingersoll Rand’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while matching the mark in two, the average surprise being 2.4%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings on July 31, before market open.



RBC Bearings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.2%.



Ferguson plc FERG has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10.



Ferguson’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter by 6.5%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferguson plc (FERG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.