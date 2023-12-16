Powell Industries (FRA:PW2) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 78.90

The average one-year price target for Powell Industries (FRA:PW2) has been revised to 78.90 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 73.67 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 78.12 to a high of 81.22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.99% from the latest reported closing price of 80.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powell Industries. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 12.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PW2 is 0.12%, an increase of 16.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 9,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 617K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PW2 by 36.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 384K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PW2 by 72.31% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 380K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PW2 by 37.27% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 354K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PW2 by 22.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 272K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

