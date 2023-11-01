Powell Industries (FRA:PW2) Price Target Increased by 135.32% to 67.21

The average one-year price target for Powell Industries (FRA:PW2) has been revised to 67.21 / share. This is an increase of 135.32% from the prior estimate of 28.56 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.55 to a high of 69.18 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.99% from the latest reported closing price of 70.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powell Industries. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 18.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PW2 is 0.11%, a decrease of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 9,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 644K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PW2 by 34.34% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 380K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PW2 by 37.27% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 361K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PW2 by 62.19% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 360K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing a decrease of 36.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PW2 by 3.25% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 354K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PW2 by 22.84% over the last quarter.

