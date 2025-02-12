Powell Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for POWL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $208.67, changing hands as low as $204.00 per share. Powell Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POWL's low point in its 52 week range is $122 per share, with $364.9799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $207.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.