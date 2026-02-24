Powell Industries (BIT:1POWL) Price Target Increased by 25.03% to 381.56

The average one-year price target for Powell Industries (BIT:1POWL) has been revised to €381.56 / share. This is an increase of 25.03% from the prior estimate of €305.18 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €191.08 to a high of €517.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.16% from the latest reported closing price of €472.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powell Industries. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 10.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1POWL is 0.26%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.08% to 11,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 561K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1POWL by 18.22% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 526K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing a decrease of 16.92%.

Voss Capital holds 350K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing an increase of 15.71%.

Fisher Asset Management holds 317K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1POWL by 4.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 312K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1POWL by 12.77% over the last quarter.

