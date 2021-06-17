Powell Admits Inflation Could Be Higher Than Expected, Making Case For Bitcoin

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell conceded that inflation could be higher than expected, leaving no alternative to Bitcoin.

Here are some of the “highlights” of yesterday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting:

POWELL: INFLATION COULD TURN OUT TO BE HIGHER AND MORE PERSISTENT THAN WE EXPECT

FOMC: FED MAINTAINS $80 BILLION TREASURY BUYING, $40 BILLION MBS BUYING PER MONTH

FOMC: FED WILL CONTINUE BOND BUYING UNTIL SUBSTANTIAL FURTHER PROGRESS ON GOALS

POWELL: EVEN AFTER LIFTOFF, POLICY WILL REMAIN HIGHLY ACCOMMODATIVE

POWELL: DOTS ARE NOT A GREAT FORECASTER OF FUTURE RATE MOVES

Powell’s comments on inflation were telling, but somewhat expected. There is nothing that could be said to escape the reality of the situation that the Federal Reserve (along with other global central banks) have found themselves in.

Total U.S. debt/GDP is at a ridiculous 383%, and the only ways out of a debt crisis are the following:

Austerity/default (not feasible) Outgrow the debt (near impossible) Financial repression (being attempted)

The Fed is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Total debt/GDP is 383%, the stock market is currently 233% of GDP and real yields are negative nearly across the board (meaning: the price of money is negative).

But the purpose of this Daily Dive is not to simply harp on the Fed’s actions or any actor in the system, by no means.

The purpose is to articulate why there is no alternative to Bitcoin.

