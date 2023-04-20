World Markets

Poundland owner Pepco first-half sales rise 22.8% on store openings

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

April 20, 2023 — 01:22 am EDT

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Pepco Group PCOP.WA, the owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, on Thursday reported a 22.8% rise in first half revenue, partly driven by the net addition of 166 new stores.

The Warsaw-listed group said revenue was 2.84 billion euros ($3.11 billion) for the first half of the year to March 31, while like-for-like sales were up 11.1%. It said it remained on track to deliver full-year earnings growth in line with previous guidance.

($1 = 0.9125 euros)

