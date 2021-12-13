Pound weakens after Britain warns of Omicron "tidal wave"

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A weak sterling extended losses in early London trading on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a "tidal wave" of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The pound GBP=D3 fell 0.4% to $1.3225, while it was broadly steady against the euro EURGBP=D3 at 85.29 pence.

Speaking hours after government scientists lifted the COVID alert level to 4 on a 5-point scale, Johnson said the booster programme must go faster because scientists did not yet know if Omicron was less severe than other variants.

While the pound along with other non-U.S. dollar currencies was generally on the back foot against a broadly sturdy greenback ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, the latest news also weighed on sentiment towards sterling.

