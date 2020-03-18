Pound tumbles to 6-month lows vs dlr on funding concerns

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The pound fell to a six-month low against the dollar and weakened against the euro on Wednesday as investors focused on the economic impact of the coronavirus.

News that Britain would launch a 330 billion-pound ($399 billion) lifeline of loan guarantees and provide a further 20 billion pounds in tax cuts, grants and other help for businesses facing the risk of collapse was shrugged aside by traders.

Growing concern that funding availability will remain under pressure for the foreseeable future led traders to sell the British currency against the greenback.

"The main reason for dollar demand is liquidity concerns as in volatile times, companies and investors need dollars to settle transactions and as long as these concerns persist, we expect the pound to remain on the back foot," strategists at UBS Wealth Management said in a note.

Against the greenback, the British currency GBP=D3 fell 0.4% to $1.1985, its lowest since September 2019 while against the euro, the pound EURGBP=D3 weakened 0.4% to 91.70 pence.

