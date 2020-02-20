Pound ticks up to trade around flat vs dlr on above-f'cast retail data

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sterling GBP=D3 ticked marginally higher against the dollar on Thursday to trade around flat after data showed that UK retail sales rose more than expected last month.

The currency rose to $1.2924, rising from $1.2918 just before the data, which showed retail sales volumes rose 0.9% on the month in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a 0.5% fall in December. It had earlier hit a 10-day low at $1.2894 GBP=D3

Against the euro, it was likewise flat at 83.61 pence, the lowest in a week EURGBP=D3

The currency had fallen 0.6% on Wednesday despite above-forecast inflation, weighed down by dollar strength and signs that Britain and the European Union were hardening their stances before the start of trade negotiations.

