Pound ticks up to trade around flat vs dlr on above-f'cast retail data

Sujata Rao Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Sterling ticked marginally higher against the dollar on Thursday to trade around flat after data showed that UK retail sales rose more than expected last month.

The currency rose to $1.2924, rising from $1.2918 just before the data, which showed retail sales volumes rose 0.9% on the month in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a 0.5% fall in December. It had earlier hit a 10-day low at $1.2894 GBP=D3

Against the euro, it was likewise flat at 83.61 pence, the lowest in a week EURGBP=D3

The currency had fallen 0.6% on Wednesday despite above-forecast inflation, weighed down by dollar strength and signs that Britain and the European Union were hardening their stances before the start of trade negotiations.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ritvik Carvalho)

