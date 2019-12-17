Pound tanks more than 1% as Brexit uncertainty resurfaces

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The British pound slumped against the U.S. dollar and the euro in early European trading on Tuesday, following media reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seeking a hard line on Britain's transition period for leaving the European Union.

In his boldest move since winning a majority in Thursday's election, Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020, leaving him less than 11 months to strike a comprehensive trade deal.

The British currency fell 1.2% to $1.3155 GBP=D3, and by an equivalent magnitude to 84.59 pence against the euro EURGBP=D3.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

