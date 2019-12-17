US Markets

Pound tanks more than 1% as Brexit uncertainty resurfaces

The British pound slumped against the U.S. dollar and the euro in early European trading on Tuesday, following media reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seeking a hard line on Britain's transition period for leaving the European Union.

In his boldest move since winning a majority in Thursday's election, Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020, leaving him less than 11 months to strike a comprehensive trade deal.

The British currency fell 1.2% to $1.3155 GBP=D3, and by an equivalent magnitude to 84.59 pence against the euro EURGBP=D3.

