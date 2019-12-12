Pound surges to highest since July 2016 vs euro

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sterling rocketed to its highest since July 2016 versus the euro after an exit poll on Thursday indicated Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party would win a majority of 86 seats in Britain's election.

The pound rallied to as high as 82.845 pence per euro EURGBP=D3, up 2% on the day.

Against the dollar it soared as much as 2.3% to $1.3480 GBP=D3, its highest since May 2018.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes Editing by David Milliken)

