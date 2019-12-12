US Markets

Pound surges to highest since July 2016 vs euro

Contributor
Tommy Reggiori Wilkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sterling rocketed to its highest since July 2016 versus the euro after an exit poll on Thursday indicated Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party would win a majority of 86 seats in Britain's election. [nL4N28M4G3]

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sterling rocketed to its highest since July 2016 versus the euro after an exit poll on Thursday indicated Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party would win a majority of 86 seats in Britain's election.

The pound rallied to as high as 82.845 pence per euro EURGBP=D3, up 2% on the day.

Against the dollar it soared as much as 2.3% to $1.3480 GBP=D3, its highest since May 2018.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes Editing by David Milliken)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: thomas.wilkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular