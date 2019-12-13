Pound Soars and U.K. Stocks Set to Rally as Boris Johnson Wins Election

The pound has held onto strong gains and U.K. stocks are set to soar after Boris Johnson swept to a convincing victory in the U.K. election on Friday.

Sterling surged 2.7% to $1.348 after the exit polls predicted an 86-seat majority on Thursday night and held firm as the election results filtered through on Friday morning and confirmed Johnson was on course for a landslide victory. The jump was the largest one-day gain since January 2017.

The FTSE 100 is set to open slightly higher but could experience greater gains as London wakes up to Johnson’s victory.

Johnson secured a majority shortly after 5am GMT with a number of results still to come. The strong majority gives Johnson the ammunition to get a Brexit deal through Parliament, avoiding investors’ fears of a no-deal Brexit or a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour government and providing much-needed certainty.

UBS Wealth Management economist Dean Turner said: “Just as Boris Johnson was desperately seeking his majority, this result would give the markets their ultimate wish: clarity. We’ve long said that sterling looks a very cheap currency. If Brexit is indeed completed by the end of January, we see the pound trading as high as 1.35 against the US dollar.”

ING’s global head of strategy Chris Turner said the pound may not have much further to rise but predicted a “sizable rally” for U.K. equities when markets open on Friday.

He said: “A large Tory majority at least increases the chances of some transparency returning to the business sector and certainly avoids the Labour threat of a large rise in corporation tax and the nationalization of the utility sector. Again a big move for UK equities typically falls into the 2.5-3.0% area and would see the FTSE reclaim some of the ground lost against European equities this year.”

Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at investment manager Brooks MacDonald said “Brexit sensitive” stocks would rally on Friday. However, he predicted “continued support rather than an exuberant rally” as a Conservative victory has already been priced in.

He said: “The gains seen amongst Brexit sensitive sectors, such as housebuilders and retailers, in the last 3 months should be extended as trading opens on Friday. In turn those multinational UK sectors that have predominantly US dollar or Euro revenues, such as resource companies, are likely to underperform as the sterling rally reduces the value of foreign earnings.”

The pound has had a volatile few days - and indeed weeks - leading up to the election as investors react to polls with two fears in mind: a Labour government under Jeremy Corbyn, who has pledged to nationalize major industries and raise taxes on higher earners, and a no-deal Brexit.

When it looked like the Conservatives will win a substantial majority—allowing Johnson to get a Brexit deal approved by MPs—the currency has strengthened, while polls hinting at a Labour fightback had the opposite effect. The pound was trading at $1.317 before the exit poll as investors remained cautious before surging as the poll predicted Johnson’s eventual victory.

