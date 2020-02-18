Pound reverses early fall as UK finance minister says budget due March 11

US Markets

Sterling reversed its earlier losses on Tuesday and hit a session high against the dollar at $1.3040 after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in a tweet that the annual budget would be unveiled on March 11 as planned.

By 1115 GMT the pound was up 0.3% against the dollar and rose by a similar amount against the euro EURGBP=D3 at 83.05 pence.

Viraj Patel, a strategist at Arkera brokerage said buy orders had likely been triggered around $1.30, adding "(Sunak's) tweet may have been catalyst for a few long bets that took us above $1.30".

Last week, the pound enjoyed its best week in two months after Rishi Sunak's appointment as Britain's finance minister was interpreted as heralding a significant loosening in fiscal conditions.

