Pound remains lower vs dollar after Truss wins Britain's leadership race

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The British pound remained lower against the dollar on Monday, after the governing Conservative Party announced foreign minister Liz Truss won the race to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and Prime Minister.

The pound GBP=D3 was trading down 0.14% at $1.1503 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data. Against the euro, sterling EURGBP=D3 was up 0.2% at 86.275 pence.

Truss won the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest on Monday with 57.4% of the vote.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

