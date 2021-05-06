US Markets

Pound recoups earlier fall after BoE keeps bond-buying unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

The British pound fell briefly on Thursday after the Bank of England kept the scale of its stimulus programme unchanged before recouping those losses to touch the day's high against the dollar.

It held interest rates and the bond-buying programme unchanged even as Britain's economy shows signs of recovery from its coronavirus slump.

Sterling, unchanged against the dollar before the policy announcement, dropped as much as 0.4% to $1.3858 GBP=D3 before rising to $1.3942, up 0.2% on the day.

Against the euro, sterling fell to as low as 86.88 pence EURGBP=D3, down 0.6% then recovered somewhat to 86.40 pence per euro.

Britain's two-year gilt yield briefly fell to its lowest level in almost two weeks at 0.028% before moving back up. It last traded at 0.07%, up 1.5 bps on the day GB2YT=RR

