Pound nudges higher after Bank of England holds off further stimulus

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Sterling rose by around half a cent versus the dollar on Thursday, after the Bank of England held rates steady at 0.1%, as expected, and held off on further stimulus.

The pound rose to as much as $1.2380 from $1.2331 before the announcement. It was last up 0.1% on the day GBP=D3. Against the euro, the pound hit a high of 87.25 pence and was last at 87.39 pence, still rangebound EURGBP=D3.

The BoE held off from pumping further stimulus into Britain's economy but two of its nine policymakers voted for an increase in its bond-buying programme.

The central bank kept the Bank Rate at its all-time low of 0.1% and left its target for bond-buying, most of it British government debt, at 645 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.