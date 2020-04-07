Pound holds its gains with PM Johnson still in intensive care

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - The British pound rose to $1.23 on Tuesday after gaining in the Asian session on broad dollar weakness, as traders awaited news on the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is fighting worsening coronavirus symptoms in intensive care.

Against the U.S. dollar, sterling GBP=D3 was up 0.6% at $1.2309, the day's high. The currency briefly tumbled overnight after news emerged that Johnson was admitted to intensive care but rose through the Asian session as the dollar weakened.

Market watchers including Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa in London, said Johnson's admission to hospital meant that there was unlikely to be much change from an economic perspective but if there are difficult decisions to be made, the lack of guidance at the top could be concerning.

Against the euro, the British currency EURGBP=D3 was up marginally at 88.125 pence.

