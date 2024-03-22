News & Insights

Pound hits lowest since March 1 after retail sales, Bailey rates remarks

March 22, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The pound fell to its lowest so far this month on Friday, after data showed UK consumer spending stagnated in February and Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said rate cuts "were in play" this year.

Sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.32% to $1.262, its lowest since March 1, having dropped nearly 1% the previous day, after the BoE kept rates unchanged, but signalled a loosening in monetary policy was on the cards.

Against the euro EURGBP=D3, the pound was steady at 85.78 pence.

British retail sales stagnated in February after rising by a revised 3.6% January, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

