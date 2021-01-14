US Markets

Pound hits fresh three-week high versus euro

Contributor
Ritvik Carvalho Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sterling rose to a fresh three-week high against the euro on Thursday as pushed-back expectations of negative interest rates and hopes for a quicker economic recovery in Britain due to its vaccination drive buoyed the currency.

By Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to a fresh three-week high against the euro on Thursday as pushed-back expectations of negative interest rates and hopes for a quicker economic recovery in Britain due to its vaccination drive buoyed the currency.

The pound has gained against the dollar and euro, 1% and 1.5% respectively this week, after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey threw a dampener on market expectations for sub-zero rates in Britain.

Market pricing for negative interest rates has been pushed back by nearly a month, with such rates now expected in June 2021, compared with May 2021 previously. BOEWATCH

By 1546 GMT, sterling was 0.3% higher against the dollar at $1.3669 GBP=D3, not far off the $1.3701 hit earlier this week.

Against the euro, it rose to its highest level since Dec. 23, up half a percent on the day to 88.70 pence per euro. EURGBP=D3

"We think there is a good case for a stronger pound with the UK leading the European vaccination race, our forecasts that the Bank of England will not join the negative interest rate club, and when the near-term adjustment problems at the borders to the new EU-UK relationship are over," said Kristoffer Kjær Lomholt, chief analyst, FX and rates strategy, at Danske Bank.

With the uncertainty around a Brexit deal now largely dissipated, analysts are increasingly focused on Britain's economy and its prospects.

COVID-19 infections have continued to surge in Britain, forcing renewed lockdowns.

A boom in Britain's housing market has started to fade, curtailed by new lockdowns and the coming expiry of a temporary tax cut for buyers, a survey found on Thursday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' monthly gauge of new buyer inquiries fell to a seven-month low of +15% in December, from +26% in November.

COVID-19 cases surge in Britainhttps://tmsnrt.rs/39quuVG

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Larry King and Pravin Char)

((Ritvik.Carvalho@thomsonreuters.com; +44 2075429406; Reuters Messaging: ritvik.carvalho.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular